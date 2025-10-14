Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.0% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 24.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 23.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $130.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -129.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $252.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 150,424 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $19,920,650.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,584,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,711,359.03. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 970,711 shares of company stock worth $128,686,483. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.56.

Get Our Latest Report on MTSI

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.