Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $575,000 Stake in Invesco Solar ETF $TAN

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,318 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.09% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 113.6% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

TAN opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $48.56. The stock has a market cap of $874.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.20.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

