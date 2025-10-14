Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $621,000 Stock Position in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $XCCC

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.38% of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000.

BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7%

BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average is $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $243.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.69.

BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XCCC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of CCC (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers.

