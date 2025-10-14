Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,359.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period.

BATS PAVE opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.10. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $46.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

