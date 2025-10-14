Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Stake in Lamb Weston $LW

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 49.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,500,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,877,000 after buying an additional 1,483,559 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 324.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,126,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,068,000 after buying an additional 861,417 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 25.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,180,000 after buying an additional 829,207 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 49.8% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,460,000 after buying an additional 670,611 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 21.1% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,721,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,359,000 after buying an additional 648,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings cut Lamb Weston from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cfra Research upgraded Lamb Weston to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.70.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:LW opened at $63.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average of $54.66. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 4.56%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

