Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $708,000 Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NRG. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,528,505. This trade represents a 18.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $168.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.57 and a 1 year high of $175.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.85.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

