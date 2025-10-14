Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 3,050 Shares of Chewy $CHWY

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Chewy alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $791,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,251,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 59,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,326,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHWY. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Chewy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.84.

Chewy Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of CHWY opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $48.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.22%.Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CAO William G. Billings sold 20,142 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $716,450.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,034.48. This trade represents a 40.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 29,557 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,051,342.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 540,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,222,241.42. This represents a 5.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,311. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.