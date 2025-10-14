Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 318 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Crown were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 110.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth $1,724,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 22.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Crown by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $90.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.27. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.98 and a one year high of $109.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 4.64%.Crown’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Crown has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.85%.

In other Crown news, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total value of $846,290.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 122,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,617,674.05. This trade represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 449,056 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,109.12. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,222 shares of company stock worth $5,873,770 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Crown from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

