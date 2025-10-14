Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 33,380 Shares of Alcoa $AA

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,380 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000.

Shares of AA opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.20.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.04.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

