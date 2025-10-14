Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stake in Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 18.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 598.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 23,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.34 per share, with a total value of $32,343.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,008.50. This represents a 11.28% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTRS. Zacks Research cut Northern Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.23.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $127.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Northern Trust Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $81.62 and a fifty-two week high of $135.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 11.75%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

