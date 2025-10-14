Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,696 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rocket Lab by 181.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 100.0% during the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Rocket Lab by 491.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Rocket Lab by 36.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Rocket Lab by 39.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,118 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RKLB shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. Rocket Lab Corporation has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $73.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.38 and a beta of 2.14.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $144.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.42 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 45.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Rocket Lab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 9,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $449,143.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 489,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,355,303.30. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Ocko sold 1,873,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $90,283,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 541,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,101,553.20. This represents a 77.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,406,361 shares of company stock worth $267,483,973. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

