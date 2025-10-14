White Pine Investment CO Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

White Pine Investment CO trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.0% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock worth $2,486,013,854 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $220.07 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

