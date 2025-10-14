Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,059 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,250. This represents a 59.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WYNN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

View Our Latest Report on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $112.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.44 and a 200 day moving average of $101.20. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $134.23.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 5.51%.Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.