1,942 Shares in Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on HLNE. Oppenheimer set a $181.00 price target on Hamilton Lane and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder River 5 Ltd French sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $21,976,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 330,015 shares in the company, valued at $48,350,497.65. The trade was a 31.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hamilton Lane Price Performance
Hamilton Lane stock opened at $124.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.63 and a 52 week high of $203.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.99 and a 200-day moving average of $148.62.
Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 30.66%.The company had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 41.54%.
Hamilton Lane Company Profile
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.
