1,942 Shares in Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLNE. Oppenheimer set a $181.00 price target on Hamilton Lane and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder River 5 Ltd French sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $21,976,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 330,015 shares in the company, valued at $48,350,497.65. The trade was a 31.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $124.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.63 and a 52 week high of $203.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.99 and a 200-day moving average of $148.62.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 30.66%.The company had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.