2,963 Shares in Boyd Gaming Corporation $BYD Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth $238,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 15.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at $6,471,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 24.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 1.4%

BYD opened at $83.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.56 and its 200 day moving average is $77.93.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $707.32 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on BYD shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 40,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $3,419,389.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 420,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,888,000.85. This trade represents a 8.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ted Bogich sold 16,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $1,372,220.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,748.88. This trade represents a 26.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,438 shares of company stock worth $32,638,085. Company insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

