3,500 Shares in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Inc. $PFO Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFO. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund by 14.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 16,321 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund by 195.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 24,633 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 608,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 65,415 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a $0.0512 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.