46,108 Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. $PAGS Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,603,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 189,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 228,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 162,907 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 1.1%
PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.57. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $11.16.
PagSeguro Digital Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. PagSeguro Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAGS. Bank of America upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
