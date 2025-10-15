634 Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF $KBE Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 55,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $66,000.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance
KBE opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.62. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $44.34 and a 52 week high of $63.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.14.
About SPDR S&P Bank ETF
SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.
