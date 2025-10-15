718 Shares in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 74.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 119.1% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 83.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 1,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $89,371.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 97,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,002.08. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $90.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.11. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 19.85%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.950 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

