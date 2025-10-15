ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. $ACAD Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 231.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.75. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $26.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $264.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.07 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $29.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $41,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,382 shares in the company, valued at $659,424.36. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $82,727.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,521.55. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,098 shares of company stock valued at $678,256 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

