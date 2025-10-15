Alley Investment Management Company LLC Sells 714 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Alley Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.5% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $216.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.16 and its 200 day moving average is $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

