Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Acquired by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.26.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $25,042.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,838 shares of company stock worth $53,070,333. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $245.45 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $256.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

