Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Bought by PUREfi Wealth LLC

PUREfi Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at $598,149,304. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,838 shares of company stock worth $53,070,333. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5%

GOOGL opened at $245.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $256.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

