Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,508,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $387,979,000 after acquiring an additional 106,082 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $229,863.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,294 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,312.80. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $7,910,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,402,119 shares in the company, valued at $584,699,785.79. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,838 shares of company stock worth $53,070,333. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.26.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $245.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

