Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Parkside Investments LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 605,415 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $216.39 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

