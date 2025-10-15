Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Decreased by Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $216.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

