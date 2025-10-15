Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires 826 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,409 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 221,926 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $163,839,000 after buying an additional 26,612 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seamount Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total transaction of $352,223.55. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,837.64. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.98, for a total transaction of $372,112.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 29,313 shares in the company, valued at $21,016,834.74. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,681 shares of company stock worth $163,863,761 over the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $925.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $897.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.68.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $708.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $749.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $680.94. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

