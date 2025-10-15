Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF $JPIN

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 161,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,432,000. Blue Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIN opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $355.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.15. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $51.73 and a 52-week high of $68.18.

JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed ex-North America securities that are selected based on value, momentum, and quality factors, then weighted by the inverse of historical volatility on a sector and regional level.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.