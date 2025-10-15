Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,464.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX stock opened at $228.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.98. Equifax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.98 and a 1-year high of $294.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.68.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Equifax from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equifax from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Equifax from $294.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Equifax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.93.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $11,665,891.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,872 shares in the company, valued at $34,533,591.12. This trade represents a 25.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

