Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. $UPST

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 79.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,474,000 after purchasing an additional 560,668 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 71.5% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,937,000 after buying an additional 506,787 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth $19,098,000. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth $18,972,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Upstart by 48.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 677,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,165,000 after purchasing an additional 221,881 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPST has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -629.88 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.84. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $96.43.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $257.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.35 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Upstart has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $823,469.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 297,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,207,892.48. This represents a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $99,593.19. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,016.01. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,214 shares of company stock valued at $6,803,558 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

