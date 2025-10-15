Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF $TDVG

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 92,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TDVG opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $44.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.87.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

