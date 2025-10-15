Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 208 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 535.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after buying an additional 109,794 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 10.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 33.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 11,551 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 37.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 43.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $205.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75 and a beta of 1.82. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.70 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.71%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. MasTec has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.230-6.440 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $1,806,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 101,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,312,750.81. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $571,170.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,388.03. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $4,803,250. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $206.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MasTec from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $198.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.47.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

