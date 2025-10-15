Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 525 Kontoor Brands, Inc. $KTB

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,837,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 135.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 440,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 253,140 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 639.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 242,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 210,059 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 64.0% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,431,000 after purchasing an additional 154,753 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 694.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 175,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 153,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

KTB stock opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.18. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $96.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.02 and its 200 day moving average is $68.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $658.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.97 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 68.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KTB

Kontoor Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.