Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $32,000 in ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 696 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 20,347 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 31.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 23,395 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 35,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.9% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of ACIW opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.55. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $401.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.45 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 19.09%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. ACI Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACIW shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

