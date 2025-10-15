Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $33,000 in Semtech Corporation $SMTC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 159,770 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 15.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,445,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,737,000 after purchasing an additional 877,422 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,313,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,575,000 after purchasing an additional 170,132 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 74.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,800,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,926,000 after acquiring an additional 765,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at about $45,489,000.

SMTC opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. Semtech Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $79.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.79 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.36.

In other Semtech news, Director Martin Burvill sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $219,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,539.75. This trade represents a 33.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $70,717.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,578.52. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price objective on Semtech in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Semtech from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on Semtech in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Semtech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

