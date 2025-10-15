Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. $DSU

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 70.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,785 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,216,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 163,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 651,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 89,515 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 552,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 32,916 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 260,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 16,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. 24.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DSU opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0987 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

