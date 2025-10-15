Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 940 CNX Resources Corporation. $CNX

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 21.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter worth about $115,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 11.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Price Performance

CNX stock opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CNX Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen raised CNX Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CNX Resources from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $32.50.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

