Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $31,000 Position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. $OLP

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 172.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 31,313 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 21.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

One Liberty Properties Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of OLP opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.60.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $24.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 29.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.53%.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

