Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at $527,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 374.3% during the second quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 7,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 903.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,205.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 57.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, EVP Jay Rust sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $139,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,261.20. This represents a 18.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $131,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,248. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,964 shares of company stock valued at $759,233 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Monday, October 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 target price on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 target price on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.11.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

NYSE ANF opened at $72.40 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.92.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.61%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

