Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Dover Corporation $DOV

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at about $526,081,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 77.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,677,000 after acquiring an additional 268,931 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $40,148,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 4,768.6% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 189,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,358,000 after acquiring an additional 185,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 595.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 183,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,611,000 after acquiring an additional 157,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dover from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dover from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dover from $219.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.42.

Shares of DOV opened at $162.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. Dover Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.04 and a 52 week high of $222.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Dover had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 29.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.55%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

