Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 36.9% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $679,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $71.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp set a $79.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.62.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.8%

EMN stock opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical Company has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $111.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.49.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 8.96%.The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.63%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

