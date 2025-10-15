Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in JD.com, Inc. $JD

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in JD.com by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 18,062,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $742,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,508 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in JD.com by 2.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,417,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,986,000 after purchasing an additional 295,900 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 63.8% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,181,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,675 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its position in JD.com by 184.7% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,811,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $197,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 19.8% in the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,523,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $186,019,000 after purchasing an additional 746,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JD. Bank of America dropped their price target on JD.com from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Benchmark dropped their price target on JD.com from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Arete raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on JD.com from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Arete Research set a $41.00 price target on JD.com in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

Shares of JD opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.22. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $46.44.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

