Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 679.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 939.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SRH Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHAK opened at $93.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.15. Shake Shack, Inc. has a one year low of $72.93 and a one year high of $144.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 1.50%.The company had revenue of $356.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Shake Shack has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (down from $148.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $168.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

