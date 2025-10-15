Apple Inc. $AAPL is Smith Salley Wealth Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,816 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.8% of Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $83,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 158,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,602,000 after buying an additional 10,819 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 133,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,390,000 after buying an additional 14,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.29.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $247.77 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,922 shares of company stock worth $64,320,190. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

