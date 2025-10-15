Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Acquired by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,715 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.3% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 254,922 shares of company stock worth $64,320,190. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC set a $220.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Melius Research set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Phillip Securities downgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $205.82 to $205.16 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.29.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $247.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

