Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Arrow Electronics worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 23.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 685,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,129,000 after purchasing an additional 129,986 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 672,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,813,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 369,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $35,598,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

ARW opened at $115.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.89. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.50 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Arrow Electronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.160-2.360 EPS. Analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean J. Kerins bought 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.91 per share, for a total transaction of $991,673.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 122,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,065,903.28. This trade represents a 7.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

