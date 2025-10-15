Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Has $7.01 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.2% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,508,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $387,979,000 after acquiring an additional 106,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $245.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.86. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $256.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total value of $149,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,799.04. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $7,910,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,402,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,699,785.79. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,838 shares of company stock valued at $53,070,333 in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $236.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Melius Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.26.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

