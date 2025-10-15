Bank OZK $OZK Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,218,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OZK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Bank OZK Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of OZK opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $53.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.55.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $428.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 25.83%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About Bank OZK

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.