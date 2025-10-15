Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 96 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Beacon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,991 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.7% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 41,415 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 198,773 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $98,872,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 133,243 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,277,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,123,535 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,056,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% in the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $605.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.47.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $513.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $512.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.51.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

