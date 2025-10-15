Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Buys 74 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.3% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 30,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $430.00 target price on Broadcom in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.07.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $344.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.84 and its 200-day moving average is $265.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares worth $225,184,128. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

